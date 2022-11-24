OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $44.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 1.5 %

About OptimizeRx

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.81. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

