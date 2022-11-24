Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Target Price at C$2.78

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IMG opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.