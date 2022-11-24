Analog Devices Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 4,973 call options.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

ADI opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

