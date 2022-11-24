Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 27,893 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 18,815 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,986,000 after purchasing an additional 230,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

