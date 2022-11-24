Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $292.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.29 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

