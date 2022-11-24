Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Valero Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $28.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.06 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Shares of VLO opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

