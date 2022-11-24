HC Wainwright Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FATE opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

