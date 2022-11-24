Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Canon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canon has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Canon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canon by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.