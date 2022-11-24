StockNews.com Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to “Buy”

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CAE stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

