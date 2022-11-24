StockNews.com Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to “Buy”

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.
CAE stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
