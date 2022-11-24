MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 2nd

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 2nd.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NRGD opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $477.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

