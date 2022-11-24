MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 2nd (NYSEARCA:OILD)

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 2nd.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OILD opened at $2.23 on Thursday. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

