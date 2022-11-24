TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

About TravelCenters of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.