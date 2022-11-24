Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45.
Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
