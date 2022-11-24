Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 79.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

