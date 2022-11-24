Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

