MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGNX. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $379.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 281.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares during the period.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

