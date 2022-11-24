Tigress Financial Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $177.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of DIS opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

