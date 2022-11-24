Fundamental Research Reiterates “$0.76” Price Target for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) has been assigned a $0.76 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 205.96% from the stock’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lowers Cash Costs/Preparing a Maiden Resource” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
