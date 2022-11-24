Fundamental Research Reiterates “$0.76” Price Target for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) has been assigned a $0.76 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 205.96% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lowers Cash Costs/Preparing a Maiden Resource” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.