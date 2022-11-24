Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LRCDF opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

