Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Set at C$4.80 by Stifel Nicolaus

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$4.80 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CVE FL opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. Frontier Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.22 million and a P/E ratio of -41.54.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

