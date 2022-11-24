Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €240.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €220.00 ($224.49) to €240.00 ($244.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.33.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.