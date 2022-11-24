Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price target by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVE CRE opened at C$2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$455.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.53.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

