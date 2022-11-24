DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

