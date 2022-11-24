ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to €680.00 at Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Societe Generale from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $603.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.11. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $832.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ASML by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

