Credit Suisse Group Increases Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 64

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 62 to CHF 64 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of JBAXY opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

