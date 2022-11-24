Cowen Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Outperform

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

