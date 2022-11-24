Brokers Offer Predictions for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YMAB. Kempen & Co downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $187.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,296,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.