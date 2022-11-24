KeyCorp Comments on Olin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Olin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Olin by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Olin by 26.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Olin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

