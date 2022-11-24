Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $536.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

