Barclays Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $103.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Airbnb stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,992,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
