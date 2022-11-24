Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

