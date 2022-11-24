Robert W. Baird Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Outperform

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

