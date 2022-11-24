Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at BTIG Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

SI opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

