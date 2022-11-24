Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $73.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,505 and have sold 148,457 shares valued at $6,657,299. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

