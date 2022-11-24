Needham & Company LLC Lowers Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $17.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $676.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

