StockNews.com Upgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Hold

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

RingCentral Trading Up 3.9 %

RNG opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $230.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $614,333. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

