DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.43. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

