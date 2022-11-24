NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
Shares of NXRT stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
