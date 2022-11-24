Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE:PLX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics
See Also
