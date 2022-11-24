Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €24.38 ($24.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.19. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

