FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FF opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

