Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $123.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($130.61) to €117.00 ($119.39) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $98.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

About Kerry Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.2892 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.