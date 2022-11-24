Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $23.05

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

ECOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 36.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.