Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target at $23.05

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
ECOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
