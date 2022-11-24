Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $38.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,002,198 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
YELP stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.45.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
