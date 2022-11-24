Analysts Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT at $129.08

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.08.

Several brokerages have commented on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 83 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 135 ($1.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QUILF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Quilter has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.