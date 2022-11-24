National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$98.54, with a volume of 1192220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$97.39.

Specifically, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,583,980. In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,523,419.92. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NA. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.83.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

