Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6 %

BNS stock opened at C$70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$84.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.