Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 2.2 %

ATD stock opened at C$60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.48.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.