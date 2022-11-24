Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCO. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$32.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.98 billion and a PE ratio of 111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$23.03 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.