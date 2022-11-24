Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.25.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Recommended Stories
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.