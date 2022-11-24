Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.25.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

