National Bankshares Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE:AYA opened at C$8.74 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.76 million and a P/E ratio of -234.17.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

